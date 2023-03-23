Umahi joins race for Senate presidency | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has joined the race for the 10th Senate Presidency. Umahi said this on Wednesday in Abakaliki when he addressed members of the state executive council, saying that he was eminently qualified for the position.

“I appeal to the party’s national leadership, the president-elect and his vice to zone the Senate presidency to South East.

“They should also zone the House of Representatives speakership to the North-West as these would calm frayed nerves.

“This will show Nigerians that we are on the path of total renewal of the country which it direly needs presently,” he said. The governor urged the Senate to set aside the rule which allowed only high ranking senators to contest for the position.

“God breaks barriers and everyone elected into the Senate is the best.

“We should allow God choose who leads the Senate and not set obstacles on our ways,” he said. He said that he was presenting himself for the position because he had…