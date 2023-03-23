We’ll fulfil all promises to Edo people before 2024, says Obaseki | The Guardian Nigeria News

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said his government remains focused on delivering all campaign promises made to Edo people before leaving office on November 12, 2024.

The governor gave the assurance when he visited Niger College in Ikpoba-Okha Council of the state, alongside the Commissioner of Education, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe, and other top government functionaries.



Obaseki noted that elections were over and he is focused on going around to monitor and ensure that all the projects embarked on or started by the government are on course and should be completed before 2024.



He said: “We would like to be remembered for re-enacting education in Edo State. We have restructured basic education, which is the foundation from primary one to JSS 3. And now, we have started the process of restructuring our secondary schools but unfortunately, the Federal Government policy on secondary schools is very weak and unclear.

“But for basic education, we have the…