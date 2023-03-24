4000 shot fall of TB cases yearly worrisome – Cross River, Breakthrough Action | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Cross River State Director of Public Health Mr Jonah Offor has said that the state is having a shot fall of about 4000 tuberculosis cases out of the 8,000 cases expected to be notified.

He disclosed this yesterday during the sensitisation and campaign exercise to mark the 2023 World Tuberculosis Day organized by Breakthrough Action with support from USAID and other partners at the Ministry of Health premises in Calabar.

While worried that the number is far less than what is expected to be notified, the Director of Public Health said only an average of 5000 cases approximately is notified yearly.

Offor said this indicated that the state is having a lot of missing cases of TB which mostly are found in the rural areas.

“Giving a breakdown to The Guardian shortly after the event, Offor explained,” Globally, about 1.6m people die of tuberculosis, this is applicable to Nigeria and Cross River State. The prevalence of tuberculosis is 219 per 100,000 people. this prevalence is…