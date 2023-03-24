Ahmed Musa says Super Eagles know importance of Guinea-Bissau clash | The Guardian Nigeria News

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has stressed that he and his team-mates are aware of the significance of Friday’s 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier (AFCON) against Guinea-Bissau at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja.

Nigeria have the opportunity to make it three wins in three qualification matches when they take on the Djurtus and a victory will guarantee them a step closer to securing qualification for the continental football showpiece next year after Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe played out a 2-2 draw in their Group A contest on Wednesday.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Thursday, the Sivasspor forward promised that the outcome would not be like the 2022 World Cup play-off against Ghana in Abuja.

On that very occasion, the Super Eagles played out a 1-1 draw with Ghana, having also shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate with the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi a few days earlier.

And following their draw with the Ghanaians…