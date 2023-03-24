Delta tribunal has received 25 petitions, says secretary | The Guardian Nigeria News

National and House of Assembly elections petition Tribuna sitting in Asaba, Delta State has started taking motions on 25 petitions received from eight senatorial and 17 House of Representatives litigants and their parties.

The jailed All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate of Delta North, Senator Peter Onyeluka Nwaoboshi, is among the eight persons that filed petitions against their political opponents, seeking review of the election results in their favour at the tribunal.

The tribunal Secretary, Okedara Adejoke, told The Guardian in Asaba, yesterday, that of the 15 motions served, 12 were granted as prayed while three were struck out.

Adejoke disclosed that Nwaoboshi filed a petition against the Peopl;es Democratic Party (PDP) Senator-elect, Nwoko Chinedu Munir, and INEC, while Delta South PDP senatorial candidate, Diden Michael, petitioned against APC Senator-elect, Joel Onowaikpo, and INEC respectively.

The Tribunal Secretary explained further that…