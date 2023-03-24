EFCC arraigns two, company over alleged ₦‎999.9m fraud





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned the duo of Taiwo Oluwadahunsola and Adebola Adetayo before an Ikeja Special Offences Court for allegedly laundering the sum of N999 million. One other company, Green Eagles Agribusiness Solution Limited, was also arraigned alongside the defendants, Oluwadahunsola and Adetayo on a 19-count-charge, bordering on money […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper