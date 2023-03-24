How Vantage Migration students study abroad on scholarships with 2:2, third-class degree qualification | The Guardian Nigeria News

For most graduates, there is this throbbing question of the possibility of pursuing a master’s degree abroad because of a low CGPA. Many who are in this boat, graduated with a 2.2, or a third class and have been faced with lots of talk of the impossibility of getting a scholarship until their encounter with Vantage Migration. At the Vantage Migration, there is both the knowledge, confidence and direction on what to do, and how to secure scholarships abroad with the class of degree one has in any discipline.

Many who have been Vantage Migration students are exposed to the varieties of choices, and most importantly an expatriate mindset which can only be gotten if one is trained to take the bulls by the horn. Even though, It is an open secret that admission requirements vary among universities and countries, only a trained mind can see this and bargain for these offers, make research their specific grams of best interest, and work around their specific requirements….