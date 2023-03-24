Keyamo petitions DSS, demands Obi, Datti’s arrest | The Guardian Nigeria News

• He’s a rabble-rouser, says Yunusa

• PDP suspends Fayose, Shema, Anyim

• My suspension, Ayu’s last kick of a dead horse – Fayose

• Ortom will not appear before PDP disciplinary committee, says Wike

• Protesters seek Interim govt, demand removal of INEC chair

• Adamawa APC reverses suspension of Mustapha

Minister of State, Labour and Employment and spokesperson of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has petitioned the State Security Services (SSS), demanding the arrest and prosecution of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, for allegedly inciting Nigerians over the outcome of the recently held presidential election.

In the petition addressed to the Director General of SSS, dated March 23, Keyamo said in a post-election period, there is a need to soothe frayed nerves, lower the temperature and begin the healing process.

“The President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed…