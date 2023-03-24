OID congratulates Makinde on re-election, commends citizens | The Guardian Nigeria News

Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), a group of Nigerian professionals in the diaspora supporting the Governor Seyi Makinde-led government, has congratulated him on his victory in the just-concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

In a congratulatory message by OID Convener, Mr Moses Eledan, the group described Makinde’s resounding win as a testimonial to the confidence and trust that the good people of Oyo State have in his stewardship and vision to continue with his giant strides for good governance.

Eledan said the election results reflected the wishes of the people of the state as the majority of the voters have overwhelmingly voted to re-elect the people’s governor, who represents the government of the people for the common good of all as against some power grabbers that place selfish interest above citizens’ welfare.

He emphasised that Makinde ran an impressive campaign with his progressive values of fairness, equity, justice, and honesty based on his…