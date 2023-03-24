Seeking a reset, Brazil’s Lula heads to China | The Guardian Nigeria News

Brazil’s leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing next week, where he hopes to reinforce trade, discuss international mediation in Ukraine, and reclaim his country’s role in global geopolitics.

After a period of isolation under his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, Lula is wasting no time in renewing ties with allies.

Just three months into his latest term as president, he has already visited Argentina and the United States — and the six-day trip to China, Brazil’s largest trading partner, is key to his ambitions.

“Lula’s visit is a very clear signal that he wants a high level bilateral dialogue and a deepening of this relationship,” Evandro Menezes de Carvalho, a China expert at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, told AFP.

Analysts say Chinese hopes are also high, as officials in Beijing see Brazil — a leader in the global south — as a linchpin in their strategic and economic plans.

Ukraine will be a main topic…