Super Eagles lose to visiting Guinea Bissau | The Guardian Nigeria News

Super Eagles on Friday in Abuja lost 0-1 to the Guinea Bissau senior national team, following a 29th minute goal by Mama Samba Balde in their Match Day 3 clash in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Victor Osimhen started upfront alongside Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho, flanked on either side by Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman.

All four have accounted for over fifty club goals in Europe during the 2022/2023 season and they were all involved as Nigeria looked to make their dominance count in the early exchanges.

But Guinea-Bissau for the crucial breakthrough through Mama Balde just before the half-hour mark to throw a spanner in the works of the home side and stun the fans inside the stadium into silence.

Jose Peseiro swung into action at halftime as he sent in Nantes’ Moses Simon and Southampton’s Paul Onuachu at halftime as the Super Eagles looked to claw their way back into the encounter.

Admittedly, Nigeria created the better…