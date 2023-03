As the world marks the 2023 World Tuberculosis Day today, March 24, the Nigerian Thoracic Society has appealed to the government to do more in tackling Tuberculosis in order for the country to be delisted from the group of high-burden states.

The post World Tuberculosis Day: Nigerian Thoracic Society appeals to govt to do more in tackling Tuberculosis appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper