Port-Harcourt-bred musical duo, Ajebo Hustlers, are back with a new vibrant and didactic single dubbed, You Go Know. Produced by Marlie Chunes, the song rehashes the duo’s vibrant energy and unique blend of Afro pop music. The lyrics highlight the struggle of George Dandeson and Precious Isiah, the members of Ajebo Hustlers, to make a […]

