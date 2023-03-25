At least 19 dead in Mississippi tornado, storms | The Guardian Nigeria News

At least 19 people were killed when a tornado and severe storms swept through the US state of Mississippi late Friday, authorities told ABC News.

Search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of state capital Jackson, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said, according to ABC.

“Many in the (Mississippi) Delta need your prayer and God’s protection tonight,” Governor Tate Reeves said on Twitter.

“We have activated medical support — surging more ambulances and other emergency assets for those affected. Search and rescue is active,” he added, warning residents to “watch weather reports and stay cautious.”

ABC reported that 13 people had died in Sharkey County, three in nearby Carroll County and another two in Monroe County.

In Humphreys County’s Silver City, a state highway patrol trooper told ABC that one person had died.

TV footage showed homes levelled and debris strewn across…