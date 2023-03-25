Bolsonaro announces return to Brazil on March 30 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro, who left the country for the United States two days before his term ended, will return home on March 30, his party and press service announced on Friday.

His entourage said Bolsonaro had handed over to authorities, through his lawyers, some expensive jewels given to him by the government of Saudi Arabia.

The 68-year-old far-right leader has been embroiled in a scandal over the issue and is accused of having brought the jewels into Brazil illegally.

Bolsonaro will arrive on Thursday March 30 at 7:30 am, his Liberal Party (PL) said on social media.

Following his election defeat to leftist icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in October, Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on December 30, just two days before the new president was due to be sworn in, when he was supposed to pass on the presidential sash to his successor.

“I will resume a normal life, I will work for the PL, travel around Brazil and take part in politics,” Bolsonaro said in an…