I dedicate my Appeal court victory to God – Gov Adeleke | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has dedicated his victory at the appeal court, which affirmed him as winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election, to God and the people of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the governor and made available to newsmen on Friday in Osogbo

Adeleke said that the judgement confirmed his earlier position that the judgement of the Tribunal was a miscarriage of Justice.

He said that with the appeal court judgement, the judiciary had righted the wrongs of the Tribunal.

According to him, this has rekindled his confidence in the integrity of the judiciary as last hope of the common man.

“I am particularly glad that the Court of Appeal has ruled that Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) machine and voters register are the primary sources, not the report from the server.

” This has strengthened our democracy and removed a time bomb which the judgement of the Tribunal had planted for our democracy.

” I appreciate Osun people for…