TPA launches magazine, honours The Guardian Publisher, others — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Peak Performer African (TPA) has recognised the Publisher of The Guardian Newspaper, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, as one of the 100 Highly Esteemed Executives in Africa and also inducted her into its Hall of Fame.

The event, which held last Thursday night, was also used to officially launch The Peak Performer (TPP) magazine, a premium thought-leadership platform where African industry leaders, culture shapers and game changers gain insights to achieve peak performance in their given fields.

Also inducted into the TPP Hall of Fame were the Founder of Investment Banking and Trust Company Limited (IBTC), Mr. Atedo Peterside; Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Mr. Ayodele Subair; Chairman of PZ Cussons, Mrs. Ifeuko Omoigui Okauru; Senior Partner, KPMG Nigeria and Chairman, KPMG Africa, Mr. Kunle Elebute; Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of ThisDay newspaper and Chairman of Arise Channel, Prince Nduka Obaigbena and Founder and Chairman of Coronation Capital…