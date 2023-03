The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, dismissed the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over alleged double nomination of Kassim Shettima.

The post Court dismisses PDP’s suit against Tinubu, Shettima over double nomination appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper