NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to recalled eye drop | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians to the recalled EzriCare and Delsam Pharma Artificial Tears eye drops.

The recall is contained in a public alert with No: 008/2023 signed by NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in Abuja on Sunday.

She said that the eye drop was recalled in February due to suspected contamination with pseudomonas aeruginosa, a highly resistant bacterium.

According to her, since the recall, the U.S. Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has reported 68 patients across 16 states with health problems from the bacteria, including eye infections.

Other problems associated with the eye drop were permanent loss of vision, surgical removal of eyeballs and a case of death with a “bloodstream infection”.

The NAFDAC boss said that laboratory testing identified the bacteria in opened EzriCare bottles from multiple sources according to the CDC.

She stated that unopened bottles are currently being…