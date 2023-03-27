Adamawa re-run election: CAN calls for calm | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Adamawa chapter, has called on people in the state to remain calm and renew confidence on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the re-run election in the state.

ev. Stephen Mamza, chapter Chairman, made the call while briefing newsmen on Sunday in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the INEC declared the governorship election held March 18 in the state as inconclusive.

Mamza said that as Christian leaders in the state, they did everything possible by mobilizing people to exercise their franchise based on trust and the promise made by INEC for a free, fair and credible polls.

“We, therefore, call on all to remain calm and to renew their confidence in INEC’s independence and Professionalism for openness, transparency and fairness in handling the votes of the electorates as we set to go for a re-run.

“We are also calling with a strong voice on both the law enforcement agencies and the…