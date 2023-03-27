Benin: Promoting the Restoration of Forests to Foster Sustainable Fuelwood Production and Strengthen Climate Resilience







Cotonou, BENIN, 27 March, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ —The World Bank today announced new support for Benin to strengthen sustainable forest management to boost climate resilience and create opportunities for local communities whose livelihoods depend on forest resources from the endangered gazetted forests in the southern, central, and northern regions of the country. This new $30 million […]

