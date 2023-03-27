CBN’s new lending rate to raise construction, material cost | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Experts seek special funding for property developers

Industry operatives are apprehensive that the new interest rate introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would impact property prices, cost of investment and the entire construction value chain.

CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee, last week, voted to increase the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 18 per cent. CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed that the slight increase is to mitigate the effect of inflation and manage other economic issues.

Nigeria’s inflation rate rose for the second consecutive month in February to 21.91 per cent from 21.82 per cent in the previous month, according to the latest inflation report. The MPR has been on the rise since April 2022, when it was 11.50 per cent. The rate impacts lending and inflation rates and consequently affects upward movement of prices of goods and services.

It was gathered that a quick impact of the move is the automatic increase in the bank-lending…