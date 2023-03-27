Israel’s controversial legal reform plan: what are the proposals? | The Guardian Nigeria News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday faced growing calls to halt his hard-right government’s judicial overhaul, after firing the defence minister who had broken ranks over the divisive legislation.

President Isaac Herzog urged an immediate stop to the reform package “for the sake of the unity of the people of Israel” following more protests and declaration of a general strike, days before parliament goes into recess.

Netanyahu and his allies say the reforms are necessary to correct an imbalance that has given judges and legal advisers too much power over elected officials.

Attempts to broker dialogue between the coalition and opposition have failed since Justice Minister Yariv Levin first announced the reforms in January.

Here are the main elements of the proposed legislation:

Override clause

Critics of Israel’s top court argue judges have exceeded their authority by claiming the right to strike down legislation.

In response, the Netanyahu government wants…