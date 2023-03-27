NLC reconsiders strike as CBN opens vault to banks — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• NEC meets tomorrow to review plans, strategies

• We may call off strike if Nigerians have access to their monies, says Ajaero

• Strike’ll drag economy into deeper hole, says NECA

• Cash scarcity eases as queues disappear gradually from Lagos, Abuja ATMs

• Restrict over-the-counter withdrawal to N10, 000, N20, 000

From Lagos to Enugu and Kano to Port Harcourt, there seems to be a breather, at last, for cash-strapped Nigerians, as part of the hitherto withheld banknotes made their way to Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and banking halls for those who need cash for transactions.

The gradual easing could force the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), which had planned an industrial action on Wednesday to protest the naira scarcity, to retreat.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Congress will be meeting on Tuesday to reassess and review cash availability across the nation and finalise its strategies. President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, disclosed this to The Guardian,…