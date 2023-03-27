PDP’s deputy national secretary debunks defection rumours | The Guardian Nigeria News

The deputy national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. (Arc.) Setonji Koshoedo, has reacted to rumours doing the rounds that he has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on Monday, Hon. Koshoedo wondered who could be that threatened by his growth in politics to go to that length to stain his long-term record of loyalty, steadfastness personal integrity and pedigree in the party.

Noting that politics without probity is empty, he said it is not only immoral for him to leave the party that has not only contributed immensely to his political career.

Averring that those defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party can only be those in politics for selfish reasons, Koshoedo said his politics has never been for personal aggrandisement.

He said there is no reason for him to leave the party for APC that has just manipulated the populace to retain…