The Nasarawa State Police Command has banned all forms of protest in the state. Police spokesperson in Nasarawa State, DSP Ramhan Nansel in a statement said the decision was taken to prevent the breakdown of law and order. After the gubernatorial election in the state where the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Sule, emerged as the winner, […]

