Security tight as Kenya braces for fresh protests despite ban | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kenyans were bracing Monday for a new round of anti-government demonstrations over the high cost of living after the opposition vowed the action would go ahead despite a police ban.

Security was tight, with riot police stationed at strategic points in Nairobi and patrolling the streets, while many shops were shut and train services from the capital’s outskirts into the central business district were suspended.

Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga has urged people to take to the streets every Monday and Thursday, even after protests a week ago turned violent and paralysed parts of Nairobi.

But Kenya’s Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome told reporters Sunday that the rallies were “illegal” and would be banned.

During last Monday’s clashes, a university student was killed by police fire while 31 officers were injured as running battles erupted between riot police and demonstrators in Nairobi and opposition strongholds in western Kenya.

More than 200 people were…