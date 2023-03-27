Umahi urges Tinubu to integrate Wike into next government





Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, has called on the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to integrate Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, into his government. Umahi said this on Monday during the commissioning of the remodeled Community Secondary school, in Obio-Akpor local government area, Rivers State. The Ebonyi State governor said Wike has “a lot to offer for […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper