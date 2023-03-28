35 killed in 2 auto crashes in Kebbi – FRSC — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Thirty-five persons were killed in two auto crashes that occurred in Kebbi on Sunday and on Monday.

FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Yusuf Aliyu-Haruna, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Binrin Kebbi on Tuesday that 40 other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accidents.

He added that three vehicles were involved in the two crashes.

“Twelve persons lost their lives in the accident that occurred on Kalgo-Bunza Road on Sunday involving two vehicles.

“On Monday, 23 persons lost their lives while travelling in a truck carrying assorted grains from Illela to Ibadan on Jega-Koko Road.

“Injured victims were taken to General Hospitals in Kalgo and Jega Local Government Areas,’’ he said.

Aliyu-Haruna attributed the accidents to overloading, over-speeding and use of expired tyres.

He cautioned motorists, especially commercial vehicle drivers against excessive speeding and the use of expired tyres so as to ensure safety on the…