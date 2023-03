To avert strike and picketing of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) offices nationwide by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, yesterday, met with the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, and top officials of the CBN, led by Governor Godwin Emefiele

Source: Guardian Newspaper