Diya: Gov. Abiodun takes over burial arrangements | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Governor of Ogun State, Mr Dapo Abiodun, on Monday said that the state would take over the burial of Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya, to give him a befitting farewell.

Abiodun said this during his condolence visit to the family at the late Diya’s residence in 31 Adekunle Fajuyi St., GRA, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lt.-Gen. Diya died on March 26 at the age of 79.

The governor said that Diya was a former governor of Ogun State in 1984 and was an illustrious son of the state, in whom they were especially very pleased.

“His contribution to the state will be remembered for many years to come.

“The least we can do to honour him and support the family is to take over and give him a befitting farewell and that is what we are going to do.

“A committee will be set up that will comprise members of our cabinet and members of the family, to ensure that we give our departed son a befitting burial,” he said.

Abiodun said that one of the lessons that…