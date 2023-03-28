Fake LASTMA officer bags two-year jail term — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court sitting at Bolade, Oshodi, has sentenced a fake Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officer, Omotutu Bamidele, to a two-year jail term for impersonation and extortion.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Taofiq said that Magistrate Kehinde Ogundare sentenced Bamidele to a two-year jail term without any fine option after he pleaded ‘guilty’ to the 2-count charge levied against him.

Magistrate Ogundare emphasized that the convict should serve the jail term without any option fine due to the gravity of the offences committed such as impersonating and extorting money from motorists’ mainly commercial bus drivers in Lagos.

The convicted fake LASTMA officer was arraigned on two-Count charges of “conduct likely to cause a breach of peace” and “Impersonation”…