Fani-Kayode urge UK to recall envoy for interfering in Nigerian politics





Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called on the United Kingdom to recall its envoy in Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, for getting involved in the country’s politics. British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Llewellyn-Jones, called out Fani-Kayode for comments he made during the governorship election in Lagos. Llewellyn-Jones also said the All Progressives Congress (APC), ought […]

