Firefighters gain on early Spain wildfire | The Guardian Nigeria News

Spanish firefighters took advantage of milder temperatures on Monday to make progress in the battle to contain the country’s first major fire of the year.

The blaze has ravaged 3,800 hectares (9,500 acres) of mainly forest since Thursday and is the first to be recorded so early in a season, which officials say now runs from spring to autumn, rather than just the summer.

The fire broke out near the eastern village of Villanueva de Viver, where unseasonably warm temperatures neared 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday and has already forced the evacuation of nearly 1,700 people.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the blaze proved “the climate emergency exists”.

“We are leaving winter and we are already experiencing wildfires that are typical of the summer months,” he said, visiting the affected area of eastern Valencia.

Over 500 firefighters backed by 20 water-dropping aircraft battled the blaze on Monday near Villanueva de Viver, local officials said.

