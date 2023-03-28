NSCDC pledges support to ICPC on crime fighting | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reiterated its commitment to partnering with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), in fighting crime in the state.

Mr Olatundun Olayinka, NSCDC Commandant, in Ondo State reteirated this in Akure on Tuesday, when the ICPC Ondo Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Mr Kayode Kupolati, paid him a courtesy visit.

Oluyinka said that the corps would continue to stand in solidarity with the ICPC in the state.

“I can assure you today that NSCDC in Ondo State will always support ICPC by protecting and joining hands with you in fighting crime in the society, especially in the state,” he said.

Earlier, Kupolati, said that the two agencies had one thing in common, which is to fight crime, and therefore requested for the operational support of the command in carrying out its operations within the state.

He noted that the corps was a worthy partner in the area of fighting crimes …