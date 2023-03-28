Osinbajo mourns Diya | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the late retired Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya, as a patriot who showed deep love and commitment to Nigeria during and after his service to the military and the nation.

The vice president in a statement he personally signed on Monday in Abuja, expressed grief over the the death of the former Chief of General Staff.

“I received with sadness, the news of the passing of Diya, the former Chief of General Staff and number two official in the administration of the Federal Military Government of the late Gen. Sani Abacha.

“Diya was not only a distinguished Nigerian patriot, and an illustrious son of Odogbolu in Ogun, he was also a statesman who showed deep love and commitment to our country even after his illustrious service to the nation.

“Gen. Diya, GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni, was a forthright, brilliant officer and a devoted family man,” he added.

Osinbajo said that Diya’s death was a loss to the people of Ogun and Nigeria.

He…