South-East APC group moves to broker peace between Igbo, Yoruba | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Condemns inciting statements over election

Members of the South-East/Igbo APC Progressives Roundtable (SIAPRO), have warned against ethnic strife and tension between Igbo and Yoruba, urging those making inciting statements to desist henceforth.

The group, which made the call Tuesday in Abuja, said its mission was to unite all APC members from the five South/East states and the neighbouring states towards developing a common voice on issues concerning its members, the South/East geo-political zone as well as the Igbo ethnic nationality in Nigeria.

The Convener of the group, Uche Diala, condemned any individual or group making inciting ethnic statements. He went further to describe them as “political rascals”, reiterating that Igbos have been known for ages to be noble guests who do nothing but add value to their hosts in a symbiotic relationship, which he hoped will continue to blossom in Lagos State.

Diala said: “It is heartbreaking to observe what happened in Lagos…