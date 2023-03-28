Thales Alenia Space wins contracts for IRIDE radar and optical satellites | The Guardian Nigeria News

Italy’s new constellation of innovative and flexible Earth observation satellites to monitor Italy and Europe

ROME, 28 March 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), has won contracts from the European Space Agency (ESA) to supply a first batch of six small satellites with synthetic aperture radars (SAR) and one satellite based on optical technology for the Italian Earth observation constellation, IRIDE. This innovative new constellation, based on a number of different sensing instruments and technologies, will range from microwave radar imaging to optical sensors at various spatial resolutions and in different frequency ranges, thus becoming a pioneering space program in Earth Observation.

The contract for the six SAR satellites is worth €112 million and includes an option on a second group of four satellites, worth €75 million. The optical satellite contract is worth €30 million, and…