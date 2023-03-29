Airtel commissions ‘largest’ primary school in Gombe | The Guardian Nigeria News

Telecommunications firm, Airtel Nigeria has commissioned its seventh school, Government Day Primary, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, ‘Adopt-A-School.’ The Emir of Gomber, alongside other notable guests, commissioned the project on March 24, in Pantami, Gombe State.

The commissioning follows the renovation of 12 blocks of 37 classrooms and a total of 17 toilets, which have now been upgraded to modern toilet facilities for the pupils and teachers.

Speaking during the event, State Business Manager, Airtel Nigeria, Moses Adejo, said: “Airtel is committed to improving the system of education in Nigeria, and we love to identify with basic school education where the nurturing starts from. This is because we truly believe in the saying that children are the future of this country.”

Also speaking at the event, the Emir of Gombe, represented by Falakin Gombe, Alhaji Kabiru Tshon, applauded Airtel for their support towards education in Gombe, as he…