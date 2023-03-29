DSS confirms plots to introduce interim government in Nigeria





The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday said it has confirmed plots by some political actors to introduce an interim government in Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari will finish his second tenure in May 29 when president-elect Bola Tinubu is expected to be sworn in as next Nigeria president. Buhari at separate times insisted that […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper