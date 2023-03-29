FG unveils passport production centre, front office in Ilesa | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government has unveiled a passport production centre and the new Passport Front Office in Ilesa, Osun State.

The opening was aimed to make passport application, processing and production more seamless for the travelling public with the rollout of the enhanced Nigerian e-Passport

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, stated that the launch of the new enhanced e-Passport, and the production and front office facilities would make it easier for more travellers to access the Nigerian international passport.

He said with the inauguration of the facilities, Ilesa has joined the list of places such as Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Katsina, Zaria, Daura as well as Nigerian missions in overseas countries such as the United States, United Kingdom and Canada among others where the enhanced e-Passport system has been rolled out recently for easier access by Nigerians.

Aregbesola commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the needed leadership for all the…