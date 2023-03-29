Guber poll: Bayelsa group accuses Diri of plans to destabilise LP | The Guardian Nigeria News

Allegation baseless, attention seeking, says Diri’s Aide

Ahead of Bayelsa State governorship primary scheduled for next month, a group, under the auspices of the Bayelsa Development Initiative (BDI), has raised the alarm over alleged moves by Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, to destabilise Labour Party (LP).

The group said Diri was executing a similar plot against the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the governor was sponsoring a former loyalist of the Petroleum Minister (state), Chief Timipre Sylva, to destabilise the party.

But in reaction to the allegation, the state government, through the Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, said the allegation was baseless as the group was only seeking attention.

BDI had in a statement signed by its Secretary, Michael Sam Rodamini, said its investigations revealed that stopping the LP in the forthcoming poll had become a momentous topic on the drawing board of the governor and his team.

Samuel said to actualise…