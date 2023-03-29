Lagos guber poll: The will of the people prevailed, says Hamzat | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos State Government has said that the will of the people prevailed in the last gubernatorial polls in the state, adding that the opposition parties are bad losers.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat stated this while fielding questions from journalists on Channels Television programme Sunrise Daily.

Hamzat said that out of the 13,345 polling units in the state, only about 349 had one form of issue or the other and that number is less than 10 per cent of the polling units in the entire state.

The Deputy Governor observed that due to infrastructural and logistics problems, INEC could not be everywhere at the same time but did its best in conducting an election that was better than any other in the history of Nigeria.

His words: “This is a fantastic election and the will of the people prevailed. Governors lost senatorial seats unlike in the days of President Obasanjo when the number of votes counted was more than the number of registered voters”.

