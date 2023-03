A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced Umar Hussaini, a private lawyer to the late Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Abdullahi Dikko, to seven years’ imprisonment with an option of fine.

