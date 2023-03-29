My campaign promises are not mere words, I won’t disappoint you, Tinubu tell Nigerians | The Guardian Nigeria News

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has pledged to fulfill the promises he made to Nigerians during the presidential election in February 2023.

Tinubu in a statement said that his campaign promises were not mere words but pledges he is committed to.

He thanked the citizens for voting for him by giving him the honour of a lifetime and noted that he will not squander the opportunity or take it lightly.

“With such a privilege already granted to me, I will not go so far as to suggest I am due any birthday presents this year. I have already been given the greatest gift. A chance to lead and fulfil destiny. An opportunity to champion your aspirations and to bring about the Nigeria of your dreams,” Tinubu said.

“I will, instead, use this day as an opportunity to reiterate my commitment to the great and important task of rebuilding our nation and renewing the hope of the Nigerian people. I campaigned hard and made important promises. Those promises were not mere words;…