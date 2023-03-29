Regional Policy Dialogue On Emerging Issues In Foundational Literacy And Numeracy In Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

Policymakers converge to discuss innovative solutions that can drive growth in early childhood literacy levels in Africa.

NAIROBI, Kenya, 29 March 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The People’s Action for Learning (PAL) Network hosted a high-level regional policy dialogue under the theme “Evidence for Learning” today. The forum convened key stakeholders in the education sector alongside Regional Economic Communities (RECs) in Africa to deliberate on the gaps in education policy and discuss available solutions to improve children’s foundational learning outcomes at scale.

According to the World Bank, 9 out of 10 children in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) do not achieve basic reading and numeracy skills by the age of 10. This is an alarming statistic, especially when compared to developed economies where only 1 out of 10 do not achieve basic literacy and numeracy skills at the same age.

Speaking at the event, Armando Ali, Chief Executive Officer, PAL Network said: “We ought…