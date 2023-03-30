FG begins registration of medical laboratories — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government on Wednesday began an online registration of medical laboratories in Nigeria to enhance service delivery

Dr Tosan Erhabor, the Registrar of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) made this known in Abuja at a meeting with stakeholders and the agency’s consultants on automation led by Prof. Effiong Akpan of the University of Calaba

He called on stakeholders to avail themselves of the great opportunities offered by the new framework to enhance service deliver

Erhabor said that the registration would scale up efficiency, effectiveness, transparency, and speed of service delivery, as well as data collation and management

He said that the purpose of the meeting was to enable stakeholders to witness firsthand and possibly critique the ongoing digitalisation of the medical laboratory registration process

“This is the latest in the series of council processes to be moved from the manual to the digital platform.

“In spite of our meagre…