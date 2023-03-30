Labour Party slashes nomination form price for guber aspirants from N25m to N15m





The Labour Party (LP) has reviewed downwards the cost of its nomination and expression of interest forms for governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi States from N25 million to 15 million. The party said it became expedient and instructive for it to do so, in order to lead by example adding that its Presidential […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper