Missing Comedian Ijoba Lande Found After Four Days — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Jimisayo Opanuga 30 March 2023 |

Comedian, actor, and skit maker Ganiyu Kehinde, known as Ijoba Lande, who went missing on Sunday, has been found.

The skit maker went missing on Sunday – three days after he celebrated his birthday.

However, a video on his Instagram page shows him alighting from a vehicle and walking into his house on Thursday.

The comedian broke down in tears…