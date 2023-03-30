Missing Comedian Ijoba Lande Found After Four Days — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Jimisayo Opanuga

30 March 2023   |  
3:09 pm

Comedian, actor, and skit maker Ganiyu Kehinde, known as Ijoba Lande, who went missing on Sunday, has been found. The skit maker went missing on Sunday – three days after he celebrated his birthday. However, a video on his Instagram page shows him alighting from a vehicle and walking into his house on Thursday. The…

Comedian Ijoba Lande …. PHOTO: Facebook/IjobaLande1

Comedian, actor, and skit maker Ganiyu Kehinde, known as Ijoba Lande, who went missing on Sunday, has been found.

The skit maker went missing on Sunday – three days after he celebrated his birthday.

However, a video on his Instagram page shows him alighting from a vehicle and walking into his house on Thursday.

The comedian broke down in tears…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

