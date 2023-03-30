PDP reverses decision on Ortom, Fayose, Anyim, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, has reversed the referral of Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue State to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee.

The NWC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Thursday, also reversed the suspension of former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. Pius Anyim, and others.

Ologunagba said that the PDP met on Thursday and extensively discussed recent developments in the party.

He said that the NWC recognised the imperativeness of total reconciliation among party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive party, in the overall interest of its teeming members and Nigerians in general.

“Consequent upon the above, the NWC reverses the referral of Gov. Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee.

“The NWC in the same vein reverses the…